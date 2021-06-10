Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Reveals New Trailer For Upcoming Netflix Premiere

✖

Netflix has announced as a part of their "Netflix Geeked Week" that Mobile Suit: Gundam will be arriving on the streaming service with its newest entry in Hathaway's Flash, releasing a brand new trailer that gives us a fresh look at the sequel to the original universe. With the streaming service also working on a live-action adaptation of the mech franchise, it's clear that Netflix is all in when it comes to the universe of mech suits.

Hathaway's Flash, which will just be known as Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway for its Netflix release, is a feature-length film that has run into some issues thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated to arrive last year, the film's release into theaters had to be pushed back a few times in order to make sure that theatergoers were ultimately safe in watching the sequel to the original universe of Gundam. Following along with the spiritual successor the both the original hero and villain of the series, Amuro and Char, it's clear that this will be a movie that pushes the boundaries while asking some tough questions.

Netflix Geeked took to their Official Twitter Account, sharing a fresh look at the upcoming entry into the universe of Gundam that follows the events of the original series created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and is sure to have plenty in store for long-running fans of the anime franchise:

The next entry in the Gundam series is coming. Catch the trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/xgfeAAe3eg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Hathaway's Flash has yet to receive a release date via Netflix, though fans of all things Gundam have been waiting for this wild new anime adaptation of the novels that revisited the original world. Netflix isn't just bringing this movie to North America, it is also working on a live-action adaptation of the anime franchise, with the director of Kong: Skull Island, Jordan Vogt-Roberts set to direct the film. While story details about the live-action film have yet to be revealed, it's clear that Gundam is set to have a bright future both with new animated projects and live-action adaptations in the works.

What do you think of this new look at Hathaway's Flash? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mobile suits.