Mobile Suit Gundam Set To Arrive On Netflix This Month

✖

Mobile Suit Gundam is easily the biggest mech franchise to rise from the medium of anime, presenting fans with countless worlds that are all united by the influence of the unique mobile suits, and it seems as if Netflix will be taking fans back to the earlier days of the series by putting several movies from the franchise on its streaming service. 2021 is set to be a big year for the Gundam series, with the arrival of Hathaway's Flash this summer taking us back to the original universe created by Yoshiyuki Tomino.

The movies that will be coming to Netflix on June 18th include the original Mobile Suit Gundam film, Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow, Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack. While these films will be new to the streaming service, this is hardly the only stories from the mech universe to make their way to Netflix's platform, with the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn also currently available to stream. The first three films do a fantastic job of covering the story of the original franchise, so if you're new to the series, these were definitely made for you.

Netflix is all in when it comes to the world of Gundam, not simply with the acquisition of these animated movies, but the streaming service has gone on record that they are currently working on a new live-action take on the classic anime universe alongside Legendary Pictures, with Jordan Vogt-Roberts of Kong: Skull Island set to direct:

Grab your Mobile suits! Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been set to direct and produce Legendary’s first-ever live-action feature film version of Sunrise’s GUNDAM for Netflix. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 12, 2021

The upcoming film Hathaway's Flash also takes anime fans back to the world of the original universe of Gundam, and fans have waited for some time to see it considering it has been delayed several times thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Though a North American release date has yet to be revealed for the return to the universe that started everything off, there are plenty of Gundam fans in the West who are waiting anxiously to see it.

Will you be binging the Gundam films hitting Netflix later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mobile suits.