Gundam Live-Action Movie Heads to Netflix with Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts

It is time for all of you Gundam fans to suit up for a wild ride. It seems like Netflix is moving forward with its ambitious plan to bring some of anime's greatest series to film. A brand-new announcement just went live and confirmed Mobile Suit Gundam's first live-action film will be handled by Netflix with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts overseeing the project.

"Grab your Mobile suits! Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been set to direct and produce Legendary’s first-ever live-action feature film version of Sunrise’s GUNDAM for Netflix," the company shared online with fans earlier today.

This news comes some time after it was announced Gundam was being eyed for a live-action movie. It was announced that Legendary Entertainment had teamed up with Sunrise to create the adaptation after its work with Pacific Rim was met with praise. Back in April 2019, fans got an update on the project when Ken Iyadomi, an executive at Sunrise, spoke about the live-action plans at Project Anime.

According to Iyadomi, the key to getting a Gundam deal in Hollywood was the popularity of Pacific Rim. Legendary and Sunrise were able to strike a deal given the franchise's positive reception, and Gundam has been moving forward ever since. Currently, comics legend Brian K. Vaughan is expected to pen the script for the live-action Gundam movie. Vogt-Roberts will oversee the movie as director following his hit work on films like Kong: Skull Island and The Kings of Summer.

