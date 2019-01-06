‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans’ Announces Spin-Off Anime

If you have been missing the team behind Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, it is time to breathe easy. It might have taken some time, but it turns out a spin-off is heading for the series… and it is coming in hot.

Recently, Sunrise shared the spin-off announcement with Bandai Namco Entertainment. The companies are teaming up on the project as Iron-Blooded Orphans: Urs Hunt will go live on a mobile app that combines the spin-off’s anime with yet-known gaming elements.

Thanks to Sunrise, a lengthy description for this upcoming spin-off was made public. It turns out Urs Hunt is set in the year P.D. 323 just like the original series. You can read the full blurb below as reported by Anime News Network:

“Gjallarhorn’s political intervention in the Arbrau Central Parliament expanded with the use of military force via mobile suits. What led to the conclusion of this incident was a group of youths known as Tekkadan who came from Mars.

Word of Tekkadan’s exploits even reached the ears of Wisutario Afamu, a boy born and raised in the Radonittsa Colony floating above Venus. Venus, which lost a terraforming rivalry with Mars, is a remote planet for which even the four major economic blocs has shown no interest. The inhabitants do not even carry IDs, and the planet is just used as a place to exile criminals.

Wistario wishes to change the status quo of his birthplace — and then, appearing before him, is a girl piloting the Urðr Hunt solo.”

According to Sunrise, the original team behind Iron-Blooded Orphans will return for Urs Hunt. Tatsuyuki Nagai will come back to direct the sin-off with others like Yu Ito fit back into their own supervisor roles.

So far, there is no word on when this new title will go live, but the Bandai’s app for the anime will be free to download on iOS and Google Play soon. The application will also launch a super-short Gundam manga based on Iron-Blooded Orphans that focuses on leads like Mikazuki and Orga. These new projects come shortly after rumors swirled online about new Iron-Blooded Orphans content coming down the line. A series of vague posts made by animators on the original series piqued interest last year, and Sunrise has now confirmed suspicions with its big spin-off announcement.

So, are you ready to see Iron-Blooded Orphans made a comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!