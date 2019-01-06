New ‘Gundam’ Anime to Get Special U.S. Theatrical Run

Mobile Suit Gundam is branching out in Japan with several new projects set after the events of the original series in the Universal Century timeline, and the latest effort will soon be making its way to the United States.

Now that Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative has ended its theatrical run in Japan, fans in the United States will reportedly soon be able to see the films themselves thanks to new listings spotted from Fathom Events.

Gundam NT to screen in select theaters via Fathom Events (opens February 19, 2019) per //t.co/xMAdyp0hbF & //t.co/mRADDhdCHb pic.twitter.com/monWaW9ZNW — WTK (@WTK) January 5, 2019

As spotted by @WTK on Twitter, listings on Fandango and AMC Theatres’ website reportedly confirm that Mobile Suit Gundam NT will be brought stateside thanks to Fathom Events. There is no other information about the film, such as whether the film will screen the Japanese or English dub, but there is a date listing for February 19.

More information will surely be revealed when the screening is confirmed by Fathom Events, and then fans will learn which theaters the film will be available in as well as when they can purchase tickets.

First opening in Japan last November, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative is part of the “UC NexT 0100 Project,” which tackles the events of the Universal Century storyline following the likes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. It features the new mobile suit designs, RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex and MSN-06S Sinanju Stein.

Sunrise describes Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged. After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

Shunichi Yoshizawa (Gundam Thunderbolt) directs the project for Sunrise, Harutoshi Fukui (Gundam Unicorn) wrote the script, Kumiko Takahashi designed the characters, Se Jun Kim (Gundam Twilight Axis) serves as animation character designer, Hajime Kotoki and Eiji Komatsu handled mechanical design, Takako Suzuki serves as a color key artist, Yukiko Maruyama and Yoshimi Mineda serve as art directors, Eriko Kimura acts as sound director, Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music, and Daisuke Imai edited the film.