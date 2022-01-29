New Mobile Suit Gundam Anime Will Land In 2022

The world of Mobile Suit Gundam has become so popular over the years that it hasn’t just given us countless television series and movies, it also has erected life-sized statues in Japan, with one even managing to walk under its own power. Recently, the mech franchise made an announcement that it will be returning to the small screen via a new anime series, which isn’t based on a previous manga or light novel story and running under the title of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury.

As mentioned earlier, there have been plenty of anime series within the seven-year time frame between Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans and this newest series, with the likes of Gundam Build Divers and SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden not taking on the Mobile Suit name but still exploring new wild takes on the mech franchise. On top of these projects, we also witnessed a number of OVAs and movies released, with the latest being Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, which returned viewers to the original universe that started it all, taking place years after the battle between Amuro and Char, representing the Earth Federation and Principality of Zeon respectfully.

The big reveal for the upcoming series was made during a presentation for the Japanese television network, MBS, which took the opportunity to dive into the previous anime that aired during a specific timeslot while touting the fact that Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury would be arriving this October:

There isn’t much in the way of details when it comes to the story, as The Witch From Mercury doesn’t appear to be based on a previous manga or light novel series. There currently is an English website for the upcoming series which shares the new logo, but has little information aside from its release window aside. With the franchise currently working on two more films for the Hathaway’s Flash trilogy, it seems that the mech franchise has a bright future ahead of it when it comes to new projects.

