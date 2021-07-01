Gundam: Hathaway's Flash Confirms Sequel Title

✖

The world of Gundam has seen some big events take place in the past few years, with the franchise set to land on Funimation via Mobile Suit Gundam Wing later this month as well as the "Walking Gundam" continuing to take some major steps in Japan, and it seems as if the series will be returning to the world of Hathaway's Flash. With the first movie of a set trilogy arriving on Netflix and Japanese theaters, earlier this year, it seems that the title for "Part 2," has found its way online thanks to the official site for the film.

If you're unfamiliar with the universe of Hathaway's Flash, it's one that was the same as the original Gundam universe that introduced us to the war between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation, which saw Char and Amuro. Introducing the character of Hathaway to both of the key figures in the original series, the story reignites the war that many had thought to be brought to a close following the conclusion of the original series created by Yoshiyuki Tomino. While a release date for part two of the trilogy has yet to be revealed, the popularity of the franchise has many counting down the days until Hathaway returns.

(Photo: Sunrise)

The official website of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash revealed that the tentative title of Part 2 of movie series is "Sun of Bright," which will most likely take place immediately following the events of the first film produced by Sunrise.

The official description for Hathaway's Flash on Netflix reads as such:

"After Char's rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate."

The sequel story to the original Gundam universe originally was created as a light novel series written by Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino in 1989, being just one of many entries into the mech universe over the decades following the original series debut in the 1970s. While Tomino hasn't revealed any new plans to create a new Gundam series himself, that isn't stopping the franchise from producing new adventures across the mech multiverse.

Via ANN