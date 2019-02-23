Anime

‘Mobile Suit Gundam NT’ Fan Reactions Paint An Upsetting Picture

Mobile Suit Gundam has some ambitious plans for future films, and the series hit out with an early […]

By

Mobile Suit Gundam has some ambitious plans for future films, and the series hit out with an early screening of its latest film this week. However, as you will see below, the reactions to Narrative‘s offerings is less than reassuring.

For those unaware, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative went to theaters for a special one-night screening. Fans were able to check out the film which is set to kick off new Gundam films, but fans from the die-hard to the casual left theaters feeling disappointed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Citing the film’s stiff art and story, Narrative is described as being a slow start to the ‘UC Next 0100 Project’ launched by Sunrise Studios. The series will tell various events from the Universal Century arc which the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime covered.

So far, audiences don’t seem thrilled by the latest piece of Gundam canon, but more reviews are yet to come. The movie will go wide when its home release drops this May. The Right Stuf has confirmed it will be importing the film for U.S. fans. Narrative‘s limited edition Blu-ray is up for pre-order now, but it will cost fans. The bundle retails for $100 USD before taxes and shipping, so mecha fans will need to start saving up ASAP.

Want to know more about Narrative? You can check out the film’s official synopsis below:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged. After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

So, will you be getting this film on Blu-ray or DVD when it goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Disappointed, Not Surprised

Subpar Pains

Unite The Upset

Sorry, Alita…

A Wild, Terrible Ride

TL;DR

To Hear Or Not To Hear

What Nonsense

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts