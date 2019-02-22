‘Mobile Suit Gundam NT’ Blu-ray, DVD Details Announced

Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative has ended its theatrical run in Japan, and fans in the United States recently got their chance to see the film for themselves, but now the film is gearing up for its home entertainment release.

The first details for its Blu-ray and DVD release in Japan have been revealed, and for those looking to import the film, it will include English options according to @WTK on Twitter.

[JP] Mobile Suit Gundam NT Blu-ray to include English subtitles & English dub (4K UHD+BD is a BVC LE exclusive release). May 24. //t.co/2ZaaE50CdV //t.co/yQgHj1HYYi pic.twitter.com/MjKkksw4bW — WTK (@WTK) February 20, 2019

Mobile Suit Gundam NT will be hitting shelves in Japan on May 24, and will have a limited edition release with various extra goods such as a drama CD, special art books, and 78 minutes worth of extra content. For fans looking to import the limited edition, the release will feature the English dub and English subtitles of the film itself. Though it does need to be noted that none of the extra content will have English options.

First opening in Japan last November, with a limited time screening in the United States, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative is part of the “UC NexT 0100 Project,” which tackles the events of the Universal Century storyline following the likes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. It features the new mobile suit designs, RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex and MSN-06S Sinanju Stein.

Sunrise describes Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, as such, “U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged. After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

Shunichi Yoshizawa (Gundam Thunderbolt) directs the project for Sunrise, Harutoshi Fukui (Gundam Unicorn) wrote the script, Kumiko Takahashi designed the characters, Se Jun Kim (Gundam Twilight Axis) serves as animation character designer, Hajime Kotoki and Eiji Komatsu handled mechanical design, Takako Suzuki serves as a color key artist, Yukiko Maruyama and Yoshimi Mineda serve as art directors, Eriko Kimura acts as sound director, Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music, and Daisuke Imai edited the film.

