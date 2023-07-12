Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Brought In Some Wild Talent for Its Finale

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is arguably the most popular entry in the world of the mech battling franchise released in recent memory. With the anime adaptation recently bringing its second season to a close, fans are still coming to grips with Suletta Mercury's journey potentially ending forever. In the wake of The Witch From Mercury's recent finale, the anime adaptation is taking the opportunity to confirm just how many animators it took to cap off Suletta's big story.

The Witch From Mercury's popularity is hard to deny at this point, with the series originally created in a bid to reel in younger, new fans to the Gundam franchise. Since premiering, Suletta's anime adaptation has helped in making the Gundam franchise one of Bandai Namco's biggest franchises when it comes to merchandising. Gundam plastic model sales for example have skyrocketed in sales thanks in part to Gundam Aerial's popularity. At present, there hasn't been word as to whether or not we'll see a third season of Gundam's latest, though based on its success, it certainly wouldn't come as a surprise if Suletta's story continued in some form or fashion.

(Photo: Bandai Namco)

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Animators From Mercury

When all was said and done, the final episode of The Witch From Mercury's second season had a startling 94 key animators involved, as seen in the credits of the finale. Based on what was shown in the season finale, this makes sense and proves how far Bandai Namco Filmworks is willing to go when it comes to the Gundam franchise. Since the episode was also around 20 minutes, the number of animators is all the more surprising.

While The Witch From Mercury's future is still up in the air, the Gundam franchise has already confirmed a number of new anime projects dropping down the line. At Anime Expo, the franchise confirmed that a new Gundam SEED film was in the works, as well as a new anime series titled "Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance". While news hasn't dropped for some time concerning the future films of the Hathaway's Flash series, the project was originally billed as a trilogy of movies.

What do you think of the staggering number of animators working on The Witch From Mercury's second season finale?