Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom Reveals Release Date With First Trailer, Poster

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed has been preparing for a massive anime comeback as part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of the anime's initial premiere, and a release date has been set for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom movie with the first trailer and poster showcasing what it looks like it action! Gundam Seed has kicked off a special 20th Anniversary project that will not only bring the franchise back for a new movie which serves as a sequel to the events of the original anime series, but even more projects now in the works as the franchise celebrates the milestone.

It's been in the works for the last couple of years, and now Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom is getting ready for its debut next January with the first look at this big sequel movie in action. This newest trailer for the upcoming Gundam Seed movie (which you can check out in the video above with English subtitles) and poster (which you can find below) not only confirms its place in the Gundam Seed timeline, but showcases just how well this new take on the franchise is going to look after all this time:

What to Know for the New Gundam Seed Movie

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom will be releasing across theaters in Japan on January 26, 2024. Directed by Mitsuo Fukuda (who also wrote the script alongside Chiaka Morosawa and Liu Goto) for Bandai Namco Filmworks with Hisashi Hirai designing the characters, and Toshihiko Sashashi composing the music. The story for the upcoming movie sequel has yet to be revealed at the time of this writing, but you can catch up with the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime series streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Mobile Suit Gundam Seed as such, "In Cosmic Era (C.E.) 70... The tensions mounted between the Earth Alliance and theZAFT Forces caused by the 'Bloody Valentine' tragedy have erupted into an all-out war. The Earth Alliance's mobile armor forces and tanks launch...mobile suits are destroyed one after another...It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Earth Alliance, with its superior numbers, would be victorious. But this initial assessment proved to be false. Almost 11 months have passed since the conflict began, with no end in sight..."

How do you like this first look at the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!