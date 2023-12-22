Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Drops a Dragon Ball Reference

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the first North American television series focusing on the MonsterVerse, with the series giving Godzilla plenty to do. Exploring Monarch's past and present, the series has brought back old kaiju along with introducing new giant monsters that help to populate Legendary Pictures' universe. With the arrival of episode seven, we don't only see more of May's past explored, but we get a hilarious reference to Dragon Ball and its legendary creator.

Warning. If you have yet to see the latest episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Episode 7, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. When last we left the likes of Cate, Kentaro, and May, Godzilla had emerged from beneath the Earth and killed a few Monarch agents in doing so. May's past is further fleshed out as she is kidnapped by her former employer, Allied Experimental Technologies, and it's up to Cate, Kentaro, and the Monarch agent Tim to try to spring her free. While attempting to find May, the trio travels back to the United States in an effort to learn more information from May's family, leading the way for a Dragon Ball reference to unexpectedly arrive.

Godzilla Ball Z

May's younger sister grills the three on how they know May, not originally buying their story. Thanks to some quick thinking, Tim states that they are part of a manga club that appreciates the medium, with the Monarch agent stating that May's favorite is "Akira Toriyama". Toriyama, of course, is the creator of the Dragon Ball franchise and to this day, continues to help weave new stories in the Z-Fighters' universe.

There has never been a crossover featuring the Z-Fighters fighting against Godzilla and the kaiju of the MonsterVerse, but that hasn't stopped the king of the monsters from fighting other heroes. Recently, DC Comics presented a story in which the Justice League is fighting both Godzilla and Kong, with another comic series pitting the lizard king against the Power Rangers. The closest that we've seen Goku and his friends fight something akin to Godzilla was during the thirteenth Dragon Ball Z film in which they took on Hirudegarn.

