Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episode 6 Recap With Spoilers

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has been a series that has explored the present and the past for the monster studying, and sometimes monster hunting, organization. With Cate, Lee, Kentaro, and May aiming to discover Hiroshi's location, they've already run into giant beasts, but this episode sees them run into the biggest of them all.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Present

The present takes us back to Alaska, wherein Lee has a bag over his head in a Monarch vehicle. The van stops as Tim's partner takes down her fellow agents and frees Shaw from his restraints. The Monarch representative inquires as to why Lee thinks he knows more than the scientists that make up the government organization. Stating that they think that he's crazy, despite Lee being routinely right, Michelle reveals that her sister Sandra was killed by a kaiju attack, and thus is willing to throw her lot behind Shaw for revenge.

We swing back to the present with Cate, May, and Kentaro at Alameda Point's FEMA Housing, following their adventure in the quarantined "Red Zone". The trio is shocked to find Lee Shaw waiting in Cate's mother's house with Michelle the Monarch Agent, as Shaw informs them that "G-Day times one thousand" is on its way. Shaw believes that Cate and Kentaro's father is attempting to stop what is coming. Meanwhile, Tim and the head of Monarch are in Hiroshi's office, attempting to discover his secrets. As the pair of Monarch agents come to the realization that gamma waves have been discovered in relation to the kaiju, Tim breaks down how Hirohsi was able to track the Titans and where Cate, Kentaro, Lee, Michelle, and May are headed.

The five head into the desert as Lee and Cate bond, unable to hear about the deal between May and Michelle that might spell doom for the heroes. May had previously asked for a deal with Monarch so she could return to her normal life, leaving viewers to wonder what this might mean for the monster hunters. Lee reveals that he has some contacts that are aiding them, seemingly hinting at the idea that a new force is rising to challenge the way that Monarch is doing things. As Cate tries to abandon ship, Lee lays a guilt trip on her that the deaths caused by the coming Titans would be on her head. Ironically enough, May is able to convince Cate to stay.

Godzilla Rises

In a shocking twist, the five come across Hiroshi as Kentaro and Cate immediately attempt to wave their father down to get his attention. What seems like a joyous reunion transforms into a horrific one as Lee realizes that Hiroshi is using a device to communicate with the Titans. Lee realizes that Hiroshi is attempting to wave them away, as the five attempt to flee, only to be ambushed by Monarch agents in a nearby helicopter.

Before the helicopter can touch down, Lee and company find themselves caught up in Godzilla's rise from beneath the ground, nearly killing them. Godzilla comes eye to eye with Cate before rising to its feet, as the king of the monsters inadvertently knocks down the Monarch helicopter. Unable to find the helicopter, Lee reveals that he is actually trying to help Godzilla as May states plainly that she's "out".

Cate, May, and Kentaro head off on their own to return to civilization, trying to figure out whether Hiroshi wants to have a family reunion or not. May reveals that she sold them out to Monarch for a chance at a clean slate and the opportunity to return home. The episode ends with the three at odds, heading to the nearest city.

Past

The episode begins in the past with the 1955 Summer Ball for the American Defense Industry Foundation. Lee meets Keiko as the two are dressed in some serious formal attire, and the latter reveals that she isn't thrilled to be a part of the event, especially following the incident with Godzilla. Lee is able to make small talk with his higher-ups in the military, as the soldier attempts to sell the importance of Monarch. Referring to Keiko as the "one of the good ones", Keiko isn't thrilled to interact with General Puckett, especially as she rightfully believes that the military will eliminate all kaiju on sight. Lee assures Keiko that she'll be able to change their minds on the giant beasts.

Lee Shaw offers Keiko a dance as the two hit the dance floor, Keiko receives some dirty looks thanks to the events of World War 2 and how the United States clashed with Japan. The originators of Monarch share a moment with one another, bonding over one day potentially having children. Before Lee and Keiko are able to spend the night together, the former receives a telegram from Billy Randa that cuts the night short.

We see Keiko and Lee hit Monarch headquarters as Billy informs the pair that they've caught wind of a Titan. Discovering unique isotopic spikes similar to the ones they saw in the Philippines, the three agree that they need to make their way to Japan to encounter the potential kaiju.

Monarch's In Trouble

Keiko and Billy arrive at Hateruma Island in Japan, peeping a strange device near a man taking notes named Doctor Suzuki. Suzuki states that the large device is effectively a "Titan Phone", or as Billy calls it, "Titan Bait". Billy and Keiko give Lee a ring, as Randa and Shaw clearly are both vying for Keiko's affection. Shaw makes a beeline to General Puckett's house during a family barbeque, asking if he can join Lee and Billy on their current mission. Puckett warns Lee that throwing his all behind Monarch could have an effect on his military career.

Shaw arrives at Hateruma Island following his talk with Puckett. Lee and Keiko are able to share a moment, the latter doesn't believe a romantic relationship would work between the two, but that doesn't stop Shaw from going in for a kiss. Suzuki's device comes hurling out of the water, nearly slamming into both Lee and Keiko, as none other than Godzilla himself emerges from the depths, having survived the nuclear explosion. While Keiko and Billy are happy to see its still alive, Lee is more gobsmacked at the military being unable to kill it.

Keiko and Lee disagree on whether to deliver the information to the military that Godzilla lived, eventually agreeing that the news needed to be delivered. Unfortunately, the trio finds themselves shocked when they enter their offices to see it swarmed by military men, stating that there's been a change in command at Monarch. Due to Shaw's "unauthorized absence", Lee's leadership was stripped from him and Keiko isn't too thrilled.