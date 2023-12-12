Monarch Stars Tease Final Episodes, "The Back-Half Is Super Strong"

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is streaming on Apple TV+ and helping to expand the world of the Warner Bros.' Monsterverse franchise in big ways – beyond headlining stars Godzilla and Kong. And, according to some of the stars of Monarch, the best content is yet to come!

Actor Joe Tippett plays a Monarch administrator named Tim (friend or foe, TBD), while actress Elisa Lasowski plays Tim's partner/enforcer, Duvall. Both actors sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about making Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and what's to come in the series' back half.

"I can't answer that without spoiling I think," Tippett admitted, before conceding that "I will say the latter half of the season... I think they do a great job on the first half, like you get to see a lot of monsters and stuff like that – they set up a lot of the storylines, and I think they do a really amazing job landing the plane this season. I think that the back half – if you've enjoyed the first half, I would say that the back half is super-strong. I think we finish really well."

That is quite a boast from Tippett: Monarch has been following a pretty intricate path of storytelling, balancing a widening ensemble of characters across multiple periods of their lives. It's been tricky keeping track of all the storylines and lore being juggled, so there is a prerogative for the showrunners to bring it all together in a thrilling and comprehensive final arc.

There's also the mounting pressure for Monarch to truly earn its place in the franchise universe by giving us some kind of teasing insight or setup for next year's movie event Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

What Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters About?

(Photo: Apple TV)

In this epic journey, which follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army Officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and a half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga, spanning three generations, reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is now streaming on Apple TV+.