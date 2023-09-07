Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Teaser Poster Released

The time has almost come for Godzilla to take over the television. The titan has spent the past few years dominating the big screen, and the MonterVerse has more movies in store. However, Godzilla will preface his next theatrical run with a TV series, and we just got a new promo for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

As you can see below, the team at Apple TV+ posted the new promo for Godzilla fans. The poster highlights the setting of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters because it is set firmly within the MonsterVerse. The live-action show will take place after the events of Godzilla's 2014 feature, and it will explore new info about the mysterious organization known as Monarch.

A new teaser image for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" has been released.



"There’s more to uncover." pic.twitter.com/06s5aSCZNp — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) September 7, 2023

Starring Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, the TV show will be set in California as San Francisco reels from its titan attack involving Godzilla. One survivor of the attack begins their search for family after the dust settles, and their journey leads them to Japan. However, things take a turn when our lead learns about their family's close ties to Monarch, and they find themselves weighed down by secrets involving the world's massive titans.

Currently, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is slated to debut on Apple TV+ in November 2023. The series, which was created by Chris Black, will be the first live-action MonsterVerse project. Its release comes after the success of Godzilla vs Kong, and the two monsters will tackle theaters shortly. Director Adam Wingard is working on the blockbuster Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire right now, and the film is expected to debut in 2024 following a recent delay due to Hollywood's ongoing strikes.

Want to know more about the MonsterVerse? No sweat! You can catch up on the series through Max. There are currently four films associated with the MonsterVerse, and its first TV show hit Netflix this year courtesy of Skull Island.

What do you think about this latest look at Monarch: Legacy of Monsters? Are you going to tune into this MonsterVerse project? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!