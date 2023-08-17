Godzilla's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters First Look Revealed

A new Godzilla series is in the works, and the first look at official title has been revealed for the new MonsterVerse entry, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters! It was officially announced early last year that Legendary's MonsterVerse would be expanding with a new series set in the world of the Titans for Apple TV+. While the films are continuing with the next major entry, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, this new Monach: Legacy of Monsters series will be taking a step back in the timeline to explore more of how humanity reacted to finding out about Godzilla and the Titans in the first place.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is now the official title of the in the works MonsterVerse series and will be following two siblings who are exploring the mysteries of the Titans and their father's connection to the Monarch organization. Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) with Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing the first two episodes, you can check out the first look images of the upcoming Monarch: Legacy of Monsters below as it gets closer to its release in the near future:

What Is Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has yet to set a release window or date, but will be a new 10 episode series coming to Apple TV+. The series stars the likes of Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski. Produced by Legendary Television, Chris Black, Matt Fraction, and Matt Shakman served as executive producers alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will serve as executive producers on Toho's behalf as Toho's once again licensed Godzilla for the series as part of Legendary's partnership.

As for what to expect from the new Monsterverse series, Apple teases Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as such, "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

