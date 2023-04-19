ASTRO Member Moonbin Dead at 25 Years Old

Moonbin, one of the members of K-pop group Astro, has died. According to new police reports from South Korea, the singer-dancer was found dead at their residence in Gangnam. The star was 25 years old.

According to the police report via Yonhap News KR, it "appears" that Moonbin did take his own life. However, no official autopsy has been done yet. "We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death," authorities shared in their statement to the press.

The police went on to say that Moonbin was found at home by his manager who went on to call police. The star was found deceased on April 19th at 8:10 pm local time.

DEVELOPING