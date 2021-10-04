Mushoku Tensei Debuts Ending for Part 2: Watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has debuted a new ending theme sequence for its second cour! After surprising fans with its debut earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime schedule, Mushoku Tensei is one of the many heavy hitters that have made their returns as part of the jam packed Fall 2021 anime schedule. With the anime making its midseason premiere with Episode 12 of the debut season, it has also marked the occasion with a brand new ending theme sequence. Just like the original premiere, if this new slate of episodes does have an opening it has yet to reveal it.

Choosing instead to use its opening minutes to jump right into the events of the new slate of episodes, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s second cour kicks off with the debut of its new ending theme sequence for this slate. The new ending is title “Kaze to iku michi” as performed by Yuiko Ohara, and if this slate is anything like the first cour of episodes, we might not be seeing this ending sequence many times. This series tends to ignore its openings and endings in favor of spending more time with the narrative, so you can check out the ending theme sequence in the video above just in case!

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is now streaming its second cour with Funimation, and fans can find the first 11 episodes there as well if you wanted to take the opportunity to catch up with it now. It’s currently available with an English subbed released with a dubbed release for Part planned for a later date. Funimation describes the series as such, “When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

But what do you think? How are you liking this new ending theme sequence for Mushoku Tensei so far? What did you think of the first cour of episodes? What are you hoping to see from the anime this Fall?