My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Preview Confirms Teen Titans’ Existence in Adult Swim Universe

My Adventures With Superman hasn’t been shy when it comes to hinting at the greater DC Universe that is a part of this new Adult Swim interpretation of the Man of Steel. Locales like Gotham City exist, while viewers have already witnessed a Green Lantern in action during the show’s second season. With the spin-off series, My Adventures With Green Lantern, already confirmed, it appears as though the main series is already preparing to expand on its universe. Thanks to a preview of the second episode of the current third season, we have confirmation that the likes of Robin, Cyborg, Raven, Starfire, and Beast Boy exist in this strange new world.

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On the official Adult Swim YouTube Channel, the platform released a preview for the episode titled “Mobile Suit Toyman.” In this upcoming installment, Clark and the gang are attending “Superfest,” a comic convention focused on the Man of Steel. With Jimmy Olsen creating a comic book of his own to help sell, while still struggling with his feelings for Kara, the preview reveals a surprise many might not have seen coming. With “B1Z,” aka Bizarro, attending the event wearing a Superman costume of his own, he is bombarded with fellow cosplayers portraying Starfire, Beast Boy, and Raven. While it isn’t confirmed whether the Teen Titans are fictional in this universe, they do exist in some form or fashion within the “Adventureverse.” You can check out the preview below.

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What Other DC Heroes Will Appear in The AdventureVerse?

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Earlier this month, Adult Swim spilled the beans on one of the greatest details regarding the upcoming spin-off series, My Adventures With Green Lantern, by confirming that veteran actor Auli’l Cravalho would be playing the part of protagonist Jessica Cruz. Taking on the role of Moana in the upcoming live-action adaptation, she is set to sport a power ring in the upcoming Cartoon Network series. When it comes to other heroes that might have the chance to show up in the series, we had the opportunity to talk with My Adventures With Superman’s showrunners about this very topic earlier this month.

Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher confirmed during our discussion that while they would love to tackle the Dark Knight, working on Bruce Wayne will be a little tricky, “Brendan does have a good Batman take. It could just be an episode one-off or a full series, but right now, Batman is a little booked up. We love Superman and the Super-Family, but we’re always happy to expand on the universe. What does ‘Blank hero’ look like in the Adventure-verse is a super fun question.” During our chat, the showrunners confirmed that they’d also love to try their hands at adapting superheroes like Darkman and Adam Strange, venturing into the weirder side of the DC Universe and beyond.

While the Teen Titans haven’t been confirmed to officially arrive in My Adventures With Superman, their own Cartoon Network series continues to this day. Teen Titans Go is still releasing new episodes, meaning that Robin and his crime-fighting band of heroes aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

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