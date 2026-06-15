My Adventures with Superman Reveals First Look at New Green Lantern (& Cast Disney Princess for Spinoff)

My Adventures with Superman is now working its way through Season 3 of the animated series, and has dropped the first look at a new Green Lantern ahead of their debut in the next episode. One of the biggest successes of My Adventures with Superman is the fact that it’s introduced fans to a whole new world for the DC Comics icon. That has also expanded a great deal to all sorts of other characters, and we’re going to soon get a whole new spinoff series helping to take this animated universe even further.

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My Adventures with Superman Season 3 will be returning for its second episode later this week. Titled “Mobile Suit Toyman,” this new episode will also be revealing the first real look at Jessica Cruz, who will go on to be Green Lantern in her very own series, My Adventures with Green Lantern. Bringing her to life will be Moana star Auli’l Cravalho, and you can check out the first look at this new addition below as revealed by Entertainment Weekly.

Jessica Cruz Revealed in My Adventures With Superman Season 3

Courtesy of Adult Swim / Entertainment Weekly

“We’d already planned for the second episode to showcase how Supergirl [Kiana Madeira], in particular, was changing their world. We wanted to look at how different people had very different reactions to the same Kryptonian,” My Adventures with Superman and My Adventures with Green Lantern producer Jake Wyatt stated to Entertainment Weekly about the reveal. But also confirmed that Cruz would likely not be going into her full heroic journey that we’ll see in the upcoming spinoff just yet. It seems to be more of a tease for the future, for now.

“So when word came down from the brass that Green Lantern was greenlit, we wanted our pre-Lantern Jessica Cruz to give us the girl-on-the-street view of Supergirl,” Wyatt continued. “How would a shy, relatively powerless teenager see this powerful, young super-woman out there changing the world? And what would it be like for Supergirl to see herself through Jess’s eyes?” As for casting Moana and Mean Girls star Auli’l Cravalho for the role (which will continue in My Adventures with Green Lantern), Wyatt revealed they were drawn to her reads right away.

Moana Star Joins My Adventures With Green Lantern Spinoff

Courtesy of DC Studios

“Casting brought us a lot of fantastic reads for Jessica. But when I heard Auli’i, there was this complexity of emotion to her read — a natural, almost oblivious charm that she brought to Jess — and I knew she was the one,” Wyatt began. “But I hadn’t even looked at the name, I just ran out of my office like, ‘Have ya’ll heard this take??’ Then Stephanie [Gonzaga] and Karen [Graci] told me that it was Auli’i, that she was already a princess, how she’d done brilliant work with Karen on a previous show, and that was that.”

My Adventures with Green Lantern has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this time, but Wyatt previously teased that it was going to be influenced by another Toonami anime, “Our take on Superman is very obviously inspired by Dragon Ball Z, among other things; there’s a lot of anime influence. Lantern is inspired by a very different part of the same Toonami block. It’ll be really clear once we start dropping promos what part of the Toonami block inspired our Green Lantern show. We’re not subtle, people.”

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HT – Entertainment Weekly