My Hero Academia Reveals All For One's First Nemesis

My Hero Academia's final saga has presented some of the biggest battles of the superhero shonen series to date. Taking a break from the war featuring the biggest heroes and villains of the series, the manga has decided to focus on the origin story of All For One, the big bad of the series. Much like his character, the latest installment has been nothing but dark as readers are shown the terrifying beginnings of the man that is as twisted as his powerset.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 407, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. While All For One has seemed like he was only seeking to eliminate All Might throughout My Hero Academia, the nameless figure has existed long before Toshinori Yagi hit the scene. Born from a sex worker who died the moment that he was born, All For One believed that the world was his and that everyone living within it was his own property to do with as he wished. In All For One's first opponent, this is made disturbingly clear as he doesn't take on someone who is in his weight class.

(Photo: Shueisha)

All For One Vs. Baby

The "Luminescent Baby" was the first being recorded to have a Quirk, ushering in an era wherein heroes and villains would come to populate the world. Of course, as we now know, All For One predated the birth of this child before becoming the terrifying villain he is today. As he reports back to his brother, All For One did the unthinkable and murdered the child to steal its Quirk and move forward with his plan of making the world his.

"Did you hear? Apparently, the famous glowing baby reached ten million supporters. Weird, right? I mean, why them? Just because they were officially the first one in the record books? Two weeks ago, in India alone, fifty babies were born with Meta abilities. How'd they manage to rally so many people to them? Isn't it bizarre? So I killed that leader and stole what was theirs."

What did you think of All For One's terrifying origin story? Do you think Bakugo will be the one to take down All Might's bitter archenemy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.