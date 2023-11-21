My Hero Academia Chapter 407 Is the Manga's Darkest Yet

My Hero Academia's final arc is in full swing when it comes to the shonen's manga. While we've seen some heart-wrenching and bloody moments take place in the fight against All For One and his numerous villains, the latest chapter takes things up to a new level. Taking place in the past, the latest installment takes a break from the fights featuring Class 1-A and instead gives us the long-awaited origin of All For One.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 407, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The chapter begins by revealing that All For One's mother was a homeless "sex worker" who wasn't even aware that she was pregnant for the first eight months. As fans of My Hero Academia know, All For One has a brother who was eventually given powers by his nefarious sibling. While not confirmed, All For One might have been the first Quirk wielder, as it is revealed that the baby "sapped away" his mother's life force. Once the siblings were born, the mother died during childbirth. With rats eating away the mother's corpse, All For One and his brother were swept away by a nearby river.

(Photo: Shueisha)

All For One's Twisted Origin

Long before Quirks were a common occurrence, humanity saw those wielding superpowers as "freaks", as one group discovers All For One as a toddler. The young Quirk wielder uses the powers he stole from his mother to horrifically murder the attackers, while the manga also takes the opportunity to horrifically show that All For One was eating his mother to survive as a baby once born. Believing that everything was his possession to do with as he saw fit, the main villain of the series reveals that his brother's love of comic books helped forge his dream for the future.

"One For All and All For One. Words to live by. That hero had to hide his identity and battle on in solitude while everyone paid tribute to the wicked demon lord out of fear. Just as you were inspired, I now want a world that exists for my sake and mine alone. I've found my own dream!"

Do you think this was the darkest chapter of My Hero Academia so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.