‘My Hero Academia’ Shares First-Look at America’s Pro Hero Scene

Fans of My Hero Academia are well-aware that, while the show and manga only focuses on the characters in Japan, pro heroes exist all around the world. For the first time, in the Vigilantes spin-off series, we got a peek what the pro hero scene is like in the United States, and it’s every bit as ridiculous as you might have guessed.

In chapter 13 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the main character, Koichi, learns about the history of pro heroes. It’s then revealed that the first place to pass legislation on professional heroism was Rhode Island, here in the United States.

Just one chapter later, MHA introduces readers to the first U.S. hero to debut in the universe, an egotistical sociopath by the name of Captain Celebrity.

This guy is exactly as his name would suggest: a total celebrity. He’s got a charming smile, robust muscles, and all the charisma you could ever ask for. He’s also a pretty terrible person, and doesn’t really care about anything but his own image.

Captain Celebrity is known to have affairs quite often, and takes a camera crew with him every time he’s called into action. He often refuses help if he hasn’t been specifically asked to contribute, or if someone is filming him. In short, he’s a pretty man that’s so completely full of himself, that it’s hard to actually call him a hero.

So, how does he end up in Japan?

After Captain Celebrity’s debut in MHA: Vigilantes chapter 14, it’s revealed that he was actually the top hero in America, like All Might is in Japan. However, after numerous lawsuits and scandals involving his time on the job, people on the streets stopped supporting him, so he moved to Japan to become a pro hero there.

While there are still plenty of people that like Captain Celebrity in Japan, most of the heroes don’t think too highly of him, and for good reason.

What do you think of Captain Celebrity’s introduction and America’s pro hero scene? Are you hoping to see more heroes from the U.S. show up down the road? Let us know in the comments below!