My Hero Academia Animator Shares Special Izuku, Todoroki Sketch

One of the greatest battles that took place within the franchise of My Hero Academia was the battle between Midoriya and Todoroki during the UA Sports Festival’s Fighting Tournament. This Festival gave students of UA Academy the ability to show off their skills and quirks to the world, attempting to prove themselves in order to gain both notoriety and internships from the biggest organizations around the world. With the majority of Class 1-A managing to make their way to this level of the Festival, the stage was set for this titanic battle, matching brute strength against fire and ice!

Reddit User Daftka managed to share this special sketch from an animator at Studio Bones, Yoshihiko Umakoshi, that portrays both Midoriya and Todoroki not butting heads, but rather sitting next to one another relaxing and taking a break after a hard day’s training:

As Midoriya and Todoroki faced off against one another in the fighting tournament, they were both pushed to their individual limits and managed to reach new levels of power with their quirks that they hadn’t seen before. Deku began firing off some killer blows against the fire/ice hero, breaking a number of his fingers in the process while Todoroki finally managed to unleash his fire based abilities which is something he had neglected to do in the franchise until this point.

You see, unlike Midoriya whose father wasn’t in the picture, Todoroki had to deal with the overbearing attitude and training regiment of his father, Endeavor. The number two hero of the world behind All Might, Endeavor was a flame based hero who pushed his son to the limit in order for Todoroki to be able to “continue his legacy”. Unfortunately, it made the son hate the father and the young UA Academy student decided to not employ the use of his fire powers, opting for the ice powers he gained from his mother, until he had to face Deku.

What do you think of this sketch showing off Midoriya and Todoroki from an animator at Studio Bones?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.