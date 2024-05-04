Bleach Creator Shares New Storyboards for Senjamaru's Bankai

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War is preparing to release its third cours this year, but the creator of the supernatural shonen series, Tite Kubo, is more than happy to revisit the latest season's past. While the anime adaptation from Studio Pierrot has been portraying a good amount of moments from the manga, it is also injecting some new material into the television series based on the mangaka's input. Now, thanks to a new anime exhibit, Kubo has shared a closer look at the Bankai of Senjamaru, one of the Soul Society's strongest warriors.

One of the biggest new additions to the Blood War's second cours was more time dedicated to the Royal Guard. In the manga, readers didn't have nearly as much time to learn about Senjamaru and her group that existed on the upper echelon of Soul Society, focused primarily on protecting the Soul King. In the anime adaptation, anime viewers were able to witness Senjamaru's Bankai in full effect, which wasn't highlighted in the manga. Luckily, creator Tite Kubo was more than willing to assist in creating the Royal Guard member's attack. Unfortunately for Senjamaru, her Bankai wasn't enough to save her from Yhwach and his forces.

Senjamaru's Bankai Explored

Tite Kubo has shared the fact that he has a heavy hand in the Blood War's anime adaptation, making sure to give Studio Pierrot plenty of input when it comes to both adapting, and adding to, the original storyline. Even with two cours in the tank, we're only halfway through the fight between the Soul Society and the Wandenreich. While the third cours is confirmed to arrive this year, Pierrot has yet to share an official release date for Ichigo's big comeback.

While Tite Kubo did create a solo chapter that showed what the Soul Society was up years following the Blood War, Bleach's manga future remains a mystery. Dubbed "Breaths From Hell", the chapter follows Ichigo years into the future, with the substitute Soul Reaper now having a child of his own with long time supporting character Orihime.

