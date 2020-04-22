My Hero Academia Fans Have Proven Aoyama Is Way Creepier Than You Noticed

✖

My Hero Academia has its fair share of strange characters, with the energy discharging Aoyama being one of the creepier ones as fans have seemingly discovered a number of different occurrences throughout the anime series where the flamboyant UA Academy student broke the fourth wall and glared at the viewers! Aoyama's quirk allows him to expel a serious amount of energy from his belly, having the side effect of giving him some serious stomach aches and essentially taking him out of commission from a battle because of it!

Aoyama had a strange role in the fourth season of My Hero Academia's anime, seemingly stalking Midoriya and lurching outside of his window after expressing an interest in the receiver of the quirk of One For All! As it turned out, us viewers learned that Aoyama was simply following Deku around and leaving him snacks arranged to display certain messages because he felt a connection with his fellow Class 1-A classmate and wanted to be friends. As is the case with a lot that Aoyama does, this came off a little bit creepy and stressed Izuku out before he was able to learn the altruistic nature behind the garish young hero.

Reddit User SMStarStudios shared a number of different instances throughout the My Hero Academia anime wherein Aoyama stared directly at the audience viewing the individual episodes, leading viewers to believe that this particular student is staring into each of our individual students:

Aside from making a new friend in Season Four, Aoyama had a big role in the events of the recently released second feature length film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. When Class 1-A was sent to an isolated island, the aspiring heroes had to not only save the islanders from a nefarious plan from a new villain named Nine but had to think of a plan for how they were going to separate the villain from his powerful henchmen. In the proceedings, Aoyama became influential as his energy beam helped in separating Nine from his fellow villains, giving the rest of the students the advantages they needed in eventually winning the day.

In the manga, with the Paranormal Liberation War raging, Aoyama is fighting alongside his classmates and professional heroes alike and we're crossing our fingers that he is able to make it out alive!

What do you think of Aoyama's fourth wall breaking moments in My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.