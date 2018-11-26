‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Creates The Dabi Funko We Deserve

My Hero Academia has a slew of Funko figures to its name, but there are plenty of heroes who have yet to nab a Pop. Now, one artist has shared their vision of one villain’s big merchandise debut, and it seems like fans are ready to buy all of the figures if Funko would give the baddie a break.

After all, Dabi is what we’d call a fan-favorite villain, and this Funko design proves he’s got what it takes to make that merchandising money.

Over on Instagram, a fan-artist known as DSQ Funkos shared their take on a Dabi Pop with fans. The character, who is a leading member within the League of Villains, is seen in all his fiery glory. Plus, a special design quirk would make this piece extra special for collectors.

As you can see above, the Funko sees Dabi in his usual outfit of leather pants and a long black coat. With his white shirt tucked in, this fan-made design shows off Dabi’s infamous scars as they wind down his arms and up his face.

If you look closely, you will see Dabi is holding out a blue flame in this design, and DSQ Funkos envisioned it glowing in the dark. The design completes Dabi’s look with some messy spiked hair, and his lidded eyes make the villain look deceptively soft.

So far, Funko has yet to announce any plans for a Dabi figure or any other League of Villains star for that matter. My Hero Academia does has a slew of Pop collectibles as is, and they will please any Pro Hero fanatic. Izuku Midoriya has a few figures while All Might can be found in both his bulky and slender form. Most recently, heroes like Eraserhead and Froppy got their own Pop figures, so fans are thinking it is about time Funko showed some love to the franchise’s baddies for a chance.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.