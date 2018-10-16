‘My Hero Academia’ Sets Up Special One For All Story

My Hero Academia is game for all sorts of stories, and it has ushered in some meaty arcs over the years. Now, the manga is ready to set up yet another story for Deku, and it sounds like it will have a fair bit to do with One For All.

So, if you are ready to learn more about the mysterious quirk, you will want to get caught up on My Hero Academia ASAP.

Recently, the series rolled out its latest chapter, and My Hero Academia followed up on Classes 1-A and 1-B. At the moment, the students are taking a break from their joint training exercise, and All Might takes the interlude to pull Izuku Midoriya aside.

Walking them away from the crowd, All Might tells his protege he’ll have the chance to learn more about the One For All remnants Izuku saw in a recent dream.

“In the 5th match, you’ll face off against young Shinso, a piece of the puzzle as far as the vestiges are concerned,” the former Pro Hero says.

Since Izuku has not felt the vestigial power of One For All since his dream, the boy is certainly eager to see if Shinso cannot trigger it with his quirk. After all, the purple-haired boy did manage such a feat way back during the U.A. Sports Festival. At that time, Shinso faced off against Izuku during a one-on-one match. Despite being warned, Izuku fell prey to Shinso’s brainwashing quirk, but he was able to break free of its hold when a past user of One For All seemingly lent him energy. Now, Izuku is hoping his friend can provoke such a reaction again, giving My Hero Academia the chance to explore the cumulative nature of One For All.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.