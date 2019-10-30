My Hero Academia Artwork Imagines Genderbent Bakugo's Pro Hero

Bakugo Katsuki is one of those characters fans may never agree on. My Hero Academia presented the boy as a controversial figure thanks to his aggressive personality and horrific bullying. However, thanks to some character changes, Bakugo has become a growing favorite amongst fans. Of course, netizens have taken the character and run with him with their own head canons, and one piece of fan-art gives Bakugo a rather big makeover.

Taking to Reddit, an artist known as Keren_R hit up fans with some new artwork. After falling for Bakugo like so many others, they chose to reimagine the Explosive Hero as a female, and they went all out with the details.

Just, don't expect this version of Bakugo to change the character any. No matter their gender identity, the hero is always going to be on the abrasive side!

As you can see above, the artwork shows Bakugo all dressed up in a tailored hero costume. The hero still has the same color scheme going on, but their hair piece has been fitted to suit side pigtails. This genderbent makeover also gave Bakugo smaller shoulders, so the metal armoring there has been shrunk down.

As for the top, Bakugo is wearing a crop top with off-the-shoulder straps. The crisscross design is plenty adorable, and it totally shows off her taut abs. Finally, the outfit completes itself with skinny black pants crossed with green straps, and she is rocking platform boots which go past the knees.

According to the artist, this artwork was based off a costume done by Tokidoki Cosplay. Clearly, it seems like genderbent makeovers are as popular as ever with anime fans, and My Hero Academia is far from done with the trend.

