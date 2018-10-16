‘My Hero Academia’ Drops Big Teaser About Endeavor’s Missing Kid

My Hero Academia likes to keep fans guessing, and it has plenty to mysteries to keep them occupied. However, thanks to a new update, a big piece of the Todoroki family puzzle has fallen into place.

After all, fans were hit with a big teaser about Endeavor’s missing kid, and it fits real well with a popular fan-theory.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump put out its new issue of My Hero Academia, and chapter 202 had plenty to explain. It followed Classes 1-A and 1-B as they took a break between their joint exercises. With Shoto’s group slated to fight next, the boy began preparing with his team, but a short conversation with Tokoyami spun him into a flashback.

As the chapter shows, Shoto was thrown back to his time training with Endeavor as a child. The abusive hero was seen scolding Shoto for his weakness, but the encounter also revealed a major fact about Shoto’s still-missing brother.

“Don’t run away from yourself. Stand up! Quit pretending to be so frail,” Endeavor told Shoto as he cried on the floor.

“Toya’s case was regrettable. He possesses even greater firepower than mine, and yet he inherited Rei’s weak constitution. He was almost perfect. Almost.”

Continuing, Endeavor said it was Shoto who would inherit his true power as he brushed away the failure Toya turned into.

“You’re the one, Shoto. At long last, to you and only you, I can pass on this technique. With it, you can accomplish my ambition.”

So far, My Hero Academia fans have yet to meet Toya despite the rest of the Todoroki clan being introduced. The rather dysfunctional family has some serious issues with Endeavor, but Toya has been missing all this time. Now, fans know the boy was once seen by Endeavor as his successor, and he had the firepower to act as such. However, his personality did not suit Endeavor, and the Pro Hero cares little about Toya as such.

The teaser confirms Toya has a fire-centric quirk, and its powerful nature has readers eyeing Dabi real hard. The major villain has long been theorized as a Todoroki, and this new detail has added more fuel to the fire. After all, Dabi does wield a rather powerful fire quirk, and he’s got a mysterious interest in the Todoroki clan. So, it seems fans will want to keep a close eye on the League of Villains member.

So, do you think this teaser has something to do with Dabi? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.