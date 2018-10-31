‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Iida’s Newest Technique

There are plenty of students vying to become Pro Heroes in My Hero Academia, but few are as tenacious as Tenya Iida. The straight-lace boy was once unsure whether he could keep up with his classmates, but his powerful quirk has helped him close the gap. And, just recently, the series confirmed Iida has unlocked a brand-new technique.

Now, fans just have to wait and see whether his opponents will ever see the attack coming. After all, Iida is fast as is, and his new attack makes him even quicker on his feet.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out its latest chapter, and it checked in on Iida. The Class 1-A representative is working with his team against their Class 1-B mirror, and chapter 203 makes it clear the latter group is pristine. With Class 1-A struggling to get on their feet, Iida decides it is time to show off when Juzo Honenuki gives him some lip.

“Doesn’t Recipro Burst have a time limit? Wouldn’t it be bad if you used it right off the bat,” the Class 1-B prodigy is heard saying. “I guess I’ll be going to backup Tetsutetsu.”

Naturally, Iida isn’t too happy about being overlooked, and he decides now is the time to show his classmates his new Recipro technique.

“Time limit? How long ago are you talking about, Mud-Man? No matter when or where, Ingenium will always rush over! These legs are for that! I am always at full throttle, no matter what,” Iida cries before he drops his new attack’s name.

“New Style: Recipro Turbo!”

So far, the manga hasn’t had a chance to break down the move, but it looks plenty fast. The new chapter ends with Iida rocketing ahead despite his opponent having made parts of the ground soft as mud. With a name like Recipro Turbo, fans expect the technique to give Iida his fastest boost to date, and it may be the thing that turns the tide of this training match.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.