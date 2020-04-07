My Hero Academia: Who Is Dabi?

Dabi has become the biggest mystery running in My Hero Academia to date, with the manga currently running through the fast paced, action packed story arc of the “Paranormal Liberation War” that caused more excitement among fans in attempting to discover this villain’s identity. Since his introduction, it was clear that his Quirk had similarities to those of Endeavor, leading many fans to believe that one of the most powerful members of the League of Villains was far closer to the hero community than we had initially thought. Now, we’ll break down our guesses for who Dabi actually is!

In the most recent installment of My Hero Academia’s manga, Dabi actually revealed his identity to the current number two hero Hawks, though readers could only see a blacked out “word balloon” when the revelation took place. Obviously, considering Hawks’ reaction, Dabi’s identity is a big one as the winged wonder can’t hide his shock at the answer. Needless to say, fan theories have only grown since this moment and we would imagine they’ll grow more until the answer of Dabi’s identity is revealed!

Toya Todoroki

The most obvious answer is one that most fans believe to be the right one, with many pointing at Toya Todoroki being Endeavor. The eldest son of Endeavor was thought of as a “weakling” by his father, with the current number one hero taking all his time and effort in attempting to overcome All Might as well as teach his son, Shoto, to follow in his footsteps. While Toya is thought dead, it certainly seems that this might not be the case and there have been subtle hints left by Dabi since coming into contact with Endeavor and unleashing his flame powers.

Toya, at this moment in time, is definitely the most likely option!

Natsuo Todoroki

The older brother to Shoto and younger to Toya, Natsuo being revealed to be Dabi would certainly be a curve ball. It would also point to the idea that Dabi could transform into his current appearance whenever he’s a part of the League of Villains, potentially living a double life in the shadows as he gets revenge against his father for the poor treatment he’s received during his short time on Earth. In the most recent chapter, Dabi revealed that his number one mission is to help achieve Stain’s vision for the world where heroes were dedicated only to saving others instead of fame and glory. Perhaps, his torture at the hands of his father led him straight to Stain and Natsuo became a villain as a result!

A Nomu

The Nomu have been shown to be a compilation of Quirks that are formed to be a hero’s worst nightmare, even going so far as being to speak. What if Dabi himself is one of the first “High End Nomus” to have ever been created, taking DNA from Endeavor as well as loading him up with secrets from the Hero Public Safety Commission? While this might not be as likely as one of Endeavor’s two sons, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility considering what Doctor Garaki has put together in the past. With the League of Villains attempting to create Nomu to counter balance the heroes, perhaps Dabi is the counter balance to Endeavor?

An Unknown

With all the mysteries swirling around about Dabi’s identity, perhaps Dabi will be revealed to be no one that we know! It is entirely possible that Dabi is simply attempting to mess with the heads of our heroes by setting himself up as a potential Todoroki, looking to get under the skin of the number one hero with similar powers as Endeavor’s at his disposal! With Dabi revealing his identity to Hawks, it’s clear that the winged wonder knows who he is but this doesn’t necessarily mean that we as readers are privy to that same knowledge.

Shoto (Somehow)

There’s no way this one happens as it would clearly involve some sort of time travel since the two have met one another, but hey, stranger things have happened!

Who do you think Dabi is? Which of these possibilities do you see as the most likely? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!