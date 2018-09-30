‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals The Pitfalls Behind Mirio’s Quirk

My Hero Academia has plenty of strong heroes, but there are those who’ve managed to become fan-favorite beyond that. These days, Mirio Togata is the latest person to join that list, and fans just learned the U.A. Academy star has a powerful Quirk with some massive drawbacks.

Over the weekend, My Hero Academia set out with its new episode, and the final of season three held nothing back. Fans were introduced to the Big 3 of U.A. Academy for real, leaving fans to fall for Amajiki and Nejire. Still, it was Mirio who stole the show as he challenged all of Class 1-A to battle, and the results weren’t too shocking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the end, Mirio took down the group in under a minute, and fans discovered the boy won the fight using both brains and brawn.

As it turns out, Mirio has a Quirk called Permeation, and it allows him to phase right through things. This allows the student to evade attacks coming his way, but it can be altered to help him warp all over the battlefield. By the match’s end, Class 1-A is stunned by the powerful Quirk, but Mirio is quick to educate them otherwise.

As far as he’s concerned, Permeation was made into a strong Quirk despite all of its drawbacks.

“I made it into a strong Quirk,” Mirio said before breaking down the pitfalls of his Quirk.

“While my Quirk is activated, my lungs can’t take in oxygen. Even if I breathe in, it’ll just go through, right? In the same way, vibrations go through my eardrums and light goes through my retinas,” the boy continued, revealing that his power makes nulls all his senses.

“I can go through everything. That means I can’t feel anything. I just fall even while I have mass. That’s all it is.”

As Mirio goes on to explain, experience battling and self-motivation pushed him to make his Quirk into something far more offensive. With help from a mysterious Work Study mentor, Mirio was able to train his body to fight offensively and his Quirk to aid his battle strategies. The boy says he makes split-second predictions in battle to use his Quirk on the offensive, and his strategies are what make Permeation so strong. It isn’t the power itself so much as the brain power put behind it, and Mirio manages to coordinate both despite Permeation blinding him at the very least.

Would you want this kind of power despite its drawbacks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.