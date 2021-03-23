My Hero Academia Clarifies When Movie Details Will Drop This Week

✖

It seems the wait has gone on for years now, but fans will finally get some peace this week when details drop about the next My Hero Academia movie. The film is expected to drop later this year on the heels of season five, so all eyes are on the movie these days. And now, the anime's team has confirmed when it will shared an update on the feature.

The update comes from the latest TV listing for My Hero Academia's season five premiere. The show will return to television on March 27 in Japan before being simulcast worldwide. According to the latest premiere update, My Hero Academia will kick off season five with an original episode, and it will feature an extended commercial break halfway through to address our movie concerns.

[Update and Correction]

My Hero Academia Season 5 finally starts in 1 week! Ep 0 is an original episode! A special info about the movie 3 that will be talked DURING the broadcast of Ep 0 and not "in Ep 0" During the 30 min time slot when the show is being broadcast on Nippon TV pic.twitter.com/AcKHjYUaMO — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) March 20, 2021

"A special info about the movie 3 that will be talked DURING the broadcast of Ep 0 and not "in Ep 0"," Twitter user animetv_jp confirmed for fans. "During the 30 min time slot when the show is being broadcast on Nippon TV."

As you can see, My Hero Academia will give fans an update on its mysterious third film in the midst of its season five premiere. There is no word on what the update will feature, but fans are thinking a new poster could be coming down the line. A trailer would also be appreciated, but netizens agree it is too early to share footage from the film. If anything, a proper title and synopsis would do wonder for fans, so you'll want to keep tuned in this weekend when My Hero Academia makes its comeback.

What do you make of this upcoming update? Are you excited to learn more about the My Hero Academia movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.