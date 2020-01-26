My Hero Academia Teases Adorable Todoroki Throwback

My Hero Academia fans think they know Shoto Todoroki, but they may not know everything. There are plenty of things fans aren’t sure about when it comes to the Todoroki family, and the anime teased one of those moments in a brand-new clip.

For those who tuned into the new episode of My Hero Academia, they might have spotted the moment in question. The anime released a new opening and ending to honor season four’s new arc. The show is moving past the Overhaul arc, and this lighter story will help ease fans. And thanks to a cute montage, My Hero Academia fans got a balm when Todoroki showed up.

As you can see below, the anime held a montage of throwback photos from each of its characters’ pasts. Todoroki was no exception, and fans met the boy when he was little more than a toddler going to school for the first time.

The picture shows Todoroki clutching his mother’s side as he stands no higher than her hip. The young woman looks exhausted from wrangling the boy, and she had zero help from Endeavor. The faceless Pro Hero can be seen in this shot, and Endeavor has totally isolated himself.

Of course, that is why Todoroki found himself latching onto his mom. The cutie is rightly nervous of starting school, but he knows things are alright if his mom is there. Clearly, the photo was taken long before Todoroki’s mom snapped, but this cute moment shows how things once were for the boy.

