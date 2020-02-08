What Is My Hero Academia’s Quirk Singularity Theory?

Bakugo and Todoroki were given a hilarious goal to accomplish following the killer battle against Overhaul and his Yakuza minions wherein they were tasked with “winning the hearts” of a younger generation of heroes. With the unruly toddlers giving the two hot heroes more than a handful in gaining their provisional hero licenses, the powerful kids have been revealed to be far stronger in their quirks than the heroes of previous generations. As Present Mic ponders the situation, the idea of the “Quirk Singularity Theory” is discussed.

The “Quirk Singularity Theory” is the idea that because the quirks of a previous generation are inherited by their offspring, each new generation becomes more and more powerful as time goes on. Inheriting the quirks of their parents, the next generations of heroes grow stronger over time with a perfect example being Todoroki himself. Shoto has the ability to manipulate both fire and ice thanks in part to his father’s and mother’s quirks that he inherited.

The downside of this theory and the power that is given to each hero has the unexpected effect of eventually becoming too powerful. As the older heroes note, as each generation is given stronger powers, they become more unstable and will one day be completely unable to control. Of course, this idea sounds familiar to audiences as the quirks of All For One and One For All take a number of different powers and smack them all together. As we continue to follow the adventure of Midoriya and company, it should be interesting to see how the Quirk Singularity Theory continues to come into play.

Even with their tremendous abilities, the next generation at UA Academy find themselves ultimately “defeated” thanks to the powers of Todoroki and his fellow heroes combining their powers to create one of the most amazing slides we’ve ever seen. With each toddler getting the chance to partake in Shoto’s ice slide, both Bakugo and Todoroki has clearly earned their licenses and have finally caught up with their classmates in Class 1-A.

