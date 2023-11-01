My Hero Academia Art Imagines Deku's Own Iron Man Suit

My Hero Academia's final arc is following Deku and his fellow students at Class 1-A as they participate in what is being billed as the final fight of the shonen series. While All Might hasn't regained the strength he once wielded as the Symbol of Peace, Toshinori Yagi has gained a suit of armor that has given him a leg up in the fight against All For One. Taking the opportunity to give Izuku Midoriya a similar suit, one artist imagines a very different Deku.

All Might's new suit of armor was wielded thanks to his vehicle, Hercules, which was able to transform from a car into a suit of armor that formed around Yagi's form. While the suit of armor was far from able to ultimately take down All For One, it was able to deliver some blows that caused the main villain to force his healing factor into overdrive. While All Might was able to buy Deku some additional time while the young hero fought against Shigaraki, Toshinori is on the verge of dying in this climactic battle. Luckily, the one-time Symbol of Peace was recently saved by Bakugo and might just be able to dodge the many predictions that his death was assured.

Midoriya Suits Up

One fan artist took the opportunity to re-imagine Deku's "Dark Hero" look, which saw Midoriya attempting to hold together Hero Society by himself. While Izuku was able to gain some serious mastery over One For All, the Class 1-A student was barely able to hold it together as he went without food and sleep in an effort to stop the world from falling apart. Luckily, Deku was able to be brought back from the brink by his friends at UA Academy.

My Hero Academia's anime adaptation has already confirmed that a seventh season is in the works, though it has yet to be seen if All Might's armor will make its debut in the upcoming episodes. Many shonen fans have wondered if the next season might be the anime's last, as it will be neck deep in the events of the final fight. With a fourth feature-length film confirmed as well, My Hero Academia's anime still has quite a few moments ahead of it.

What do you think of Deku's own Iron Man suit? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.