My Hero Academia Reveals First Drafts of Armored All Might

All Might looks quite different during My Hero Academia's final arc, and the shonen has shared what armored Toshinori almost looked like.

My Hero Academia's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga. While the students of Class 1-A have their hands full, there has been a good amount of time dedicated to showing All Might's battles in the fight against All For One and Shigaraki. While the power of One For All is no longer what it was for Toshinori Yagi, the former Symbol of Peace was able to enter the fray thanks to an armored suit that originally would have looked far different.

All Might was able to wield this suit of armor as it was forged using parts of his vehicle, Hercules. While Toshinori never stood a chance of actually defeating All For One with this Iron Man-like suit, it did give his students more time to fight against the big bad of the series and the various villains in his employ. What Yagi was able to do was inflict enough damage to All For One to continue the use of his healing factor which comes with a serious price. As manga readers have witnessed, whenever All For One heals a major wound, his body will become younger as a result and while All Might is staring down his own prophesized demise, he's given his students a much-needed leg-up.

Armored All Might's First Look

All Might's armored suit was originally going to look far different from how it appeared during My Hero Academia's final arc. While the suit has been destroyed thanks to All For One's wild abilities, the series will see the power armor return in the anime adaptation. At present, it has yet to be confirmed whether it will appear in the upcoming seventh season, though it will be a major moment once it hits the small screen.

Armored All Might (early drafts)



Horns



A cape made of steel



All black (doesn’t have time to think about the color scheme)



Muscles look like buffed All Might’s. That’s his ideal body shape. pic.twitter.com/oQ32jP8Jbq — Rukasu (@RukasuMHA) October 30, 2023

‘The cape is made of multiple scale-like parts.

He paid for the development with his own money.’ pic.twitter.com/ONkokzLTfs — ever (@DabisPoleDance) October 30, 2023

For quite some time, All Might was prophesized to die in the line of battle. In recent chapters of My Hero Academia's manga, however, it seems that Toshinori Yagi might manage to dodge his ultimate fate as Bakugo has re-entered the fray and is now taking on All For One.

What do you think of All Might's original designs for his armored look? Do you think All Might will ultimately survive the Final Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.