My Hero Academia Art Turns Its Stars Into Pokemon Trainers

✖

While Pokemon Journeys is giving both Ash Ketchum and his new pal some insanely strong new pocket monsters to add to their ever-expanding rosters, My Hero Academia is set to return this spring and present the students of Class 1-A with some of their toughest challenges to date, and one fan has decided to smash the true franchises together by imagining the most popular heroes as Pokemon trainers themselves! With many heroes having powers similar to those of Pokemon, pairing them with Pokemon partners that reflect their personalities, powers, and aesthetic, is a fun exercise!

Pokemon Journeys has recently changed the game for the world of Ash and Goh, giving the latter his biggest catch to date as he was able to capture the legendary Pokemon known as Suicune, bringing his game up to a serious degree. On the flip side, My Hero Academia's past season finale for the fourth season of its anime hinted at the idea that Deku will be gaining far more power himself as the last scene hints that the current protagonist of the Shonen series will be looking inward to learn more about the Quirk that he inherited from the former symbol of peace, All Might!

Reddit User Ricc_The_Man used some serious pixel art to not only merge the worlds of My Hero Academia and Pokemon, but also did their best at imaging what the heroes from UA Academy would look like if they were ripped directly from the video games for what is arguably the most popular anime franchise of all time:

The creator of My Hero Academia has stated that the series might be ending sooner than fans are expecting, though the same can't be said of Pokemon, which continues to show no signs of slowing any time soon. The story of Ash Ketchum has continued to be told for decades, with the anime finally giving him his first big win while he participated in the Alola League Tournament, though with the way that Goh has been progressing as a trainer, perhaps the series will finally exchange the reins and give Goh the position of the main trainer!

Do you agree with these Pokemon and My Hero Academia pairings? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of pocket monsters and UA Academy!