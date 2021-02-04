My Hero Academia Launches Giant All Might Funko Pop with Funimation

✖

All Might might be out of commission following his deadly battle against his villainous counterpart in All For One, but that hasn't stopped fans from fawning over one of the most popular heroes to be introduced within Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia and Funimation is offering fans the opportunity to pick up a brand new Funko Pop of the "Symbol of Peace". Though All Might is no stranger to the world of Funko Pops, having received various figures in the past, this new Pop might be the biggest so far and has the added benefit of glowing in the dark!

As mentioned earlier, All Might has yet to battle against any villains following his decisive battle against All For One, using the majority of his Quirk in order to save the day once again. With the former Symbol of Peace only having the ability to transform into All Might for seconds at a time, he has taken on the role of teacher at UA Academy, working diligently to not only teach the students of Class 1-A how to better master their Quirks, but also working with Midoriya in order to mold him into a hero that is worthy of taking on the mantle. All Might has long thought to die at any moment thanks to the various prophecies that have been foreshadowed throughout the series, but he keeps on ticking, though, with the events of the manga presenting one of the biggest challenges for the world of heroes, the former top hero might have some serious trouble ahead.

Funimation shared the brand new All Might Funko Pop which can currently be purchased by fans of My Hero Academia, showing off the Symbol of Peace via its biggest Pop yet which has the added benefit of being able to glow in the dark:

What do you think the future holds for the former Symbol of Peace? Do you foresee All Might dying in the near future of the franchise with the villains amassing power? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!

