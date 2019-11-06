My Hero Academia Artwork Gives Dua Lipa a Pro Hero Makeover

These days, it seems that everyone is trying to join UA Academy. The premiere spot for aspiring heroes, Class 1-A is filled to the brim with young, super powered students that are consistently looking to pool their quirks in order to not only make a name for themselves, but fight evil to boot. With the likes of Midoriya, Bakugo, Froppy, and Ochaco already attending the famed university, the school could always use some new heroes added to its ranks so how about pop star Dua Lipa? One fan artist decided to ask this question by taking the singer and placing her into the popular anime franchise!

Twitter User Startboii1 shared their interpretation of Dua Lipa as an aspiring hero, creating the hero named “Thundancer” who holds the quirk that allows her to manipulate electricity and makes for a worthy addition to the ranks of heroes that populate the franchise of My Hero Academia:

From My Pop Academia

Due to her very reveling super hero costume, the student Dua Lipa was forced to change her whole image and with that a new name.

So, meet “Thundancer”

Quirk: Electricity@DUALIPA

hope you like it pic.twitter.com/gL3007QflM — Startboii (@Startboii1) November 3, 2019

The “My Pop Academia” fan art series has definitely been an interesting one, creating amazing fan art for pop stars such as Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Miley Cyrus to name a few, to join the roster of one of the most popular anime series of the fall. Dua Lipa has been a world wide phenomenon, releasing such single hits as “Be The One” and “Don’t Start Now”.

The students of UA Academy could certainly use the extra help this time around as the fourth season has presented them with the task of taking down the villain, Overhaul, and his band of terrifying Yakuza as they look to set their plan into motion that would drastically change the world of heroes for the worse.

What do you think of this creation that mixes Dua Lipa with My Hero Academia? What other pop stars/musicians would you like to see fused with the popular series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.