‘My Hero Academia’ Confirms Two Heroes’ Dark Fates

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode, “End of the Beginning, Beginning of the End”, saw the Pro Hero world and U.A. High School settling down to deal with the fallout of the Hideout Raid operation, and All Might’s decisive battle with his nemesis, All For One. Amidst all of the the comedic and emotional events of that episode, there was one important update that some fans may have missed:

(Click for Hi-Res Version)

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, pro hero Best Jeanist and Wild, Wild, Pussycats’ member Rag Doll are not quite as dead or comatose as previous scenes from recent season 3 episodes would suggest.

Ragdoll was kinapped by the Vanguard Action Squad, during their raid on the Pussycats’ mountain training camp. Her quirk (ability to monitor up 100 people, including location and weak points) was stolen by All For One, which left her Comatose. She was rescued by her teammate Tiger during the Hideout Raid operation in Kamino – but as we now learn, she is quirkless, and therefore no longer a Pro Hero.

Beast Jeanist is one of the top pro heroes (and trendsetters) in the game, but he wasn’t prepared to confront All For One, when the boss villain made his appearance at the Kamino Nomu factory. Despite seeing Best Jeanist’s body laid out in the factory rubble, it’s now confirmed that he survived – but whatever state he’s in, it’s not one where he’ll be serving as a pro hero or teacher for some time.

MANGA SPOILERS FOLLOW!!!

In the subsequent manga chapters, Ragdoll makes a a small cameo appearance when the Pussycats visit the new U.A. dorms, but she remains quirkless, and retired from pro hero life. Best Jeanist is next seen making an appearance on the stage at the next official pro hero rankings; even recovered, he still chooses to stay off of pro hero duty for an extended time, though his bravery in the Hideout Raid operation is honored by advancing him from No. 4 to No. 3 in the pro hero rankings.

If anything, the report card above just continues to show how much detail is worked into the anime episodes of My Hero Academia. It’s just one reason why the series is worth multiple viewings – whether it’s streaming the subs multiple times, or rewatching the series in the dub airings on Toonami. Either way, more of My Hero is always better.

Catch new episodes of My Hero Academia streaming on Saturday mornings; however, there will be some brief breaks coming up, so be aware.