Fans Are Loving ‘My Hero Academia’s Deadly New Best Girl

My Hero Academia continues to debut brand new characters and abilities as Midoriya and the others find themselves against rival hero schools in the Provisional Hero License Exam, but one new addition has already stood out from the pack.

Due to her sexy, yet deadly assault on Midoriya, fans haven’t be able to stop talking about Shiketsu High School’s Camie Utsushimi ever since she made her big, nude debut.

Along with her nude presence, her strange behavior around Midoriya set off a number of red flags. But given that her attack on Midoriya here ended without a complete explanation as to why Camie is so interested in him, fans can do nothing but just appreciate the new favorite coming for the best girl crown.

My Hero Academia has plenty of great characters, and even with many already being many fans’ favorites. But this goes to show just how big the world of the series is, and that there is a favorite for every type of fan.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

