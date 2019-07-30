My Hero Academia Reveals The Identity Of Shigaraki’s Hands

Shigaraki may not just have the most tragic origin to be found in either heroes or villains in My Hero Academia, he may have one of the most tragic origins in anime period. With the most recent chapter of the manga dedicated to his origin story, we have finally been given the answer that fans have been looking for since the series’ start: who do the hands that wrap around Shigaraki’s body belong to? The answer is as horrific as his childhood as the hands that are close to Shigaraki are in fact those of his deceased family members!

Following the accidental death of his mother, sister, and other family members, Shigaraki purposefully took out his anger and depression out on his father, unleashing the full power of his quirk upon him. With his family now split into pieces in a horrific scene, Shigaraki sets out into the world with no clear goal or purpose. His family now deceased, the young boy simply wanders the streets and now sports his horrific look that he is known for later in his life.

Unfortunately for the heroes of the world, Shigaraki is found by a pair of mysterious men in black suits, one of which is clearly a younger version of the main antagonist of the series, One For All. Giving the young Tenko Shimura the hands of his family, he places them onto Shigaraki and gives him his new name, revealing the importance of the name “Shigaraki” in that it is One For All’s actual last name.

Shigaraki is now created to be a “symbol of fear, who lusts for destruction”, clearly created to be the anti-thesis of All Might. Through a combination of tragedy, fear, and opportunistic villainy, Tenko has become one of the most terrifying villains in the franchise, acting as a dark mirror to the life and purpose of Midoriya.

