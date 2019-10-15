My Hero Academia Explains the Growing Problem with Quirk Evolution

My Hero Academia’s manga has been laying the groundwork for a huge conflict for the last few arcs, but one of the most mysterious teases has involved the true power of One For All. When Izuku Midoriya started tapping into its power, and opened up the door to more quirks at his disposal, there was an ominous tease about an approaching singularity. But the latest chapter of the series has given an explanation behind what this is referring to as All For One’s doctor theorizes that it has to do with rapidly evolving quirks.

As he examines just how much stronger Shigaraki has gotten since his fight with Re-Destro, the doctor explains that rapidly evolving quirks are starting to reach outside of humanity’s control and approaching what’s he has coined as a “Quirk Singularity.”

Chapter 246 of the series sees the doctor explain that each generation has provided stronger quirks that are starting to mix, and becoming more complex and ambiguous. As he theorizes, humanity’s collective memory is evolving with each new generation as well, but there will eventually be a point where they won’t be able to keep up with the growing quirks.

This would lead to the quirks eventually going out of control, and reaching a “Quirk Singularity.” The Doctor reveals that All For One was the only one to take this theory seriously, and the human race will soon become unstable. It’s a problem that began with the fourth generation of quirks, but Shigaraki can continue to evolve and overcome this singularity and potentially even take One For All for himself.

This ominous tease compounds on what Midoriya foresaw in his vision. When he looked into the past of One For All, and saw the first vestige, the vestige spoke to him and warned the singularity was approaching. With a clear time line toward an even bigger conflict, this could potentially be a compounded warning as the singularity could be approaching as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.