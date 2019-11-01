My Hero Academia Teases A Surprising Dinner Party

The after-effects of losing both All Might and All For One as the pillars of the hero and villain world are still being felt in the My Hero Academia manga, and things are finally settling into a new status quo. Unfortunately, it’s just in time to shake everything up again as the villains are preparing for their next big move. But now that he’s settled into being the number one hero, Endeavor is taking it upon himself to not only prepare to take on the threat but directly train Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and his son, Shoto Todoroki during their work study with him.

The last few arcs have seen some changes in the Todoroki family, and while Endeavor still has a strained relationship with Shoto’s mother, the rest of the family has been faring along better with their father as he’s soften a bit of his edges now that he no longer has to intensely pursuit All Might to the top. This is reflected with a surprise dinner party invitation in the latest chapter.

Chapter 248 of the series joins Midoriya, Todoroki, and Bakugo as they have begun their proper work study under Endeavor. Now that he’s taking them out into the field, he’s been tasking them with various assignments to better their hero skills. This has shown a much less rough side to him, and it’s even gotten to the point where his daughter Fuyumi is comfortable enough to invite everyone over for dinner.

As the chapter comes to a close, Endeavor gets a call from Fuyumi one week after they have started their work study. She mentions how that she won’t have as much free time now that school’s about to start, and “flipped out” when she learned that Shoto and two of his friends were directly working with her father. So as a way to celebrate, she’s invited them all for a big dinner.

There’s a ton of tension still between Endeavor and Shoto, with even his softer edges being a way for Shoto to keep his distance from his father. He has no intention of treating him like a doting father figure, so this dinner party is most likely going to have some awkward moments as Midoriya and Bakugo see Todoroki’s home life. It’s going to be a short wait for the next chapter, however, as Chapter 249 of the series is not debuting until November 10th.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.