My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Seals Bakugo's Best Line to Date

Bakugo was in a state of limbo for quite some time in My Hero Academia's manga. With many readers wondering if Dynamight had died during the events of the series' final arc, Bakugo has once again made his presence known as he takes on his greatest challenge to date. In keeping with his energetic personality, the shonen series has given Bakugo one of his best lines to date as he aims to end one of the greatest threats to Hero Society.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 406, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Luckily for Hero Society, Bakugo was able to survive despite the fact that his heart was torn from his body thanks to a last-minute assist from professional hero Edgeshot. Taking the opportunity to replace Dynamight's organ, Edgeshot has given Bakugo a much-needed assist in rejoining the fray and taking on All For One head-on. As Deku currently has his hands full in fighting against Shigaraki, it seems that Bakugo will be the one looking to stop All For One, who was been an unstoppable force so far in the final arc.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Bakugo's Best Line

There's no love lost between Bakugo and All For One, especially since Dynamight reminds the all-powerful villain of the second One For All user. While this might seem like a one-sided fight on its face, Bakugo was able to discover a new side of his Quirk as the young hero explains, "I've figured it out. It's the pain. The pain as the beads of sweat stored up on my palms shoot through my whole body. The pain as they explode. The locations. The intervals! The pain gives me a handle on the timing of those backup blast."

Initially calling All For One a "filler character", Bakugo ends the latest chapter with an amazing line, "Finally gone senile, bub? That's Kacchan Bakugo to you, ya grade-A moron!" While the fight between Dynamight and the biggest bad of the series has only just begun, it's definitely starting off with a bang.

Do you think Bakugo will do the impossible and defeat All For One?