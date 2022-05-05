My Hero Academia Creator Reveals New Details About Star and Stripe

✖

My Hero Academia has welcomed dozens upon dozens of pros to its team, but none of them are quite like Star and Stripe. The heroine made her debut last year as the top hero in the United States, and as you can imagine, fans were eager to learn all about the blonde powerhouse. Now, it turns out the manga is ready to dish some details about the heroine, and we have its latest volume to thank for the deets.

The update comes courtesy of My Hero Academia volume 34. The trade was released in Japan just recently, and fans were quick to scan through its extras. It was there fans found a section dedicated to Star and Stripe, and it confirmed a few important facts about the star.

Star and Stripe (Cathleen Bate) – (42)



Birthday: July 4th

Height: 1,93

Likes: gummies



-Her hair is dyed

-Cool, cute, and strong. It was with these characteristics in mind that I drew her pic.twitter.com/WxiU7m10n3 — AAtsu 🍭 (@Atsushi101X) May 1, 2022

For one, Star and Stripe was born on July 4th, so we can go ahead and laugh over that. The pro hero is much like Captain America in that respect, and the manga says the heroine is 42 years old. Star and Stripe, who also goes by Cathleen Bate, is 6'3 if you can believe it. The character sheet also draws the pro in comfy athleisure wear, so it doesn't seem like Star and Stripe delves into feminine fashion outside of the job.

According to creator Kohei Horikoshi, Cathleen also dyes her hair blonde, and this is surely in tribute to All Might. The artist went on to describe the pro hero as "cool, cute, and strong." As the top hero in the United States, Star and Stripe embodied all of these things for natives, and she modeled herself after All Might like so many others.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Creator Drops New Sketch of Izuku, Shoto, and Bakugo | My Hero Academia Assistant Hypes Bakugo x Kirishima with New Art | My Hero Academia Fumbled One of Its Most Promising Arcs For Izuku

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia did not give Cathleen the time to share any more details about herself outside of this. The heroine was killed during her battle with Shigaraki in a bid to cripple his power. Right now, it doesn't look like that bid worked too well as Shigaraki is still over-powered, but things would have been worse for Izuku if the heroine hadn't stepped in to save the day.

Where does Star and Stripe rank on your list of favorite heroes? Do you think My Hero Academia wasted the hero's potential? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.