My Hero Academia Creator Drops New Sketch of Izuku, Shoto, and Bakugo

✖

My Hero Academia's creator has dropped an adorable new sketch featuring Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo! With each new chapter of the manga, it's become increasingly clear that the final endgame is now more in place than ever. With series creator Kohei Horikoshi revealing last Winter that the series would likely end in a year's time should everything work out as planned, and that means that each new chapter of the series is that much more bittersweet. It means that each new time is getting us closer and closer to the last time we'll see each of the young heroes in action.

What that also means is that with all of the young heroes currently in the middle of the final war against the villains, there are very few opportunities to see each of them in a more relaxed state. This is especially true for the main trio of Izuku, Bakugo, and Shoto as each of them have huge weights to bear before the series brings itself to a close overall. Luckily, Horikoshi has offered a cute new look at the trio to celebrate a new collaboration with the latest issue of Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine. You can check it out below:

My Hero Academia has launched a special collaboration with Nagano's Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu in Japan with the launch of the latest Jump GIGA issue to celebrate the new series' official anime launch as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and Horikoshi celebrated this new team up with a special team up of his own featuring his main trio of young heroes with the cutesy characters of Nagano's web series. It's a fun look for the hero trio that is thankfully far and away separated from all of the intensity they are wrapped in with the manga's final battle.

Izuku's on his path to the final battle with Tomura Shigaraki, Bakugo needs to hold back Shigaraki before he does any more damage, and Shoto is now fighting Dabi in one final firefight to settle all of their shared lives. It's going to be an intense several months for the three before it all comes to an end, and chances for these lighter moments are going to be even fewer and farer in between.

What do you think? How do you like this new look for the young hero trio? Which of the three is your most favorite right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!