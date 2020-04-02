Fans React To My Hero Academia China Ban

My Hero Academia is facing an entirely new challenge and it isn’t coming from the likes of Overhaul or the Paranormal Liberation Front, but rather from the real life nation of China. Following a new character introduction that brings us a doctor responsible for the creation of the Nomu, Dr. Ujiko, aka Maruta Shiga, has a real name that has ruffled the feathers of many in China. The name itself of “Maruta Shiga” was a codename used by Japanese soldiers during World War 2 in relation to human experimentation, which resulted in the deaths of many Chinese and Korean citizens.

Though Kohei Horikoshi has pledged to change the name of the mad doctor, it seemingly wasn’t enough to stop China from banning the series entirely from being read or experienced by its civilians. Now, My Hero Academia fans are taking to social media and expressing their thoughts on the recent ban, and what this could potentially mean for the future of the franchise.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

Sickened

rightfully sicken by the naming of new my hero academia villain doctor after reading about Unit 731 and the details of 13 years of Japanese war crimes on civilians of Chinese and Korean origins. How anyone would think that releasing the plague in China is okay is wild. — pensive nate 🍤 (@idlebums) February 4, 2020

Shock And Confusion

Is My Hero Academia publication being temporarily suspended in China…!? 😶 pic.twitter.com/mImEUqTIJA — Tonatiú S. 🇧🇷 (@TonatiuSaraiva) February 4, 2020

Makes Some Sad

Namikoshi Kohei sensei:

I am only a middle school student in china,and before,I was a fans of 《My hero academia》I love this cartoon very much.But your move makes me so sad.I think you will say sorry to all Chinese.Because the country is the MOST IMPORTANT TO EVERYONE. — Lee (@Lee92242246) February 4, 2020

Feels Bad For Hori

from discussion Due to what happened with the Dr’s name, China has removed MHA manga temporarily from any website and app. The anime is getting low scores and will probably be removed soon too. As for the new MHA mobile game, since it’s made by Chinese developers, it was also deleted. https://t.co/EqU2g93pvq.

Hope Creator Is Taking It All Right

from discussion Due to what happened with the Dr’s name, China has removed MHA manga temporarily from any website and app. The anime is getting low scores and will probably be removed soon too. As for the new MHA mobile game, since it’s made by Chinese developers, it was also deleted. https://t.co/EqU2g93pvq.

Some Asking For Apology

#私達は謝りだけが欲しい #Hero_do_not_harm_innocent_people Maybe Mr. Horikoshi truly doesn’t notice this, but “Maruta” aka “丸太” does hurt we Chinese and Koreans. We have spent too much on My Hero Academia and we deserve an apology. It really means a lot to us.l — SW (@Sissi_Rochee) February 4, 2020

Some Fans Abandoning The Series

Some Fans Are Fairly Angry